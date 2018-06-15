ELVA L. (REMMERS) EITZMANN

1934-2018

Elva Lorene (Remmers) Eitzmann, one of two children of Herman D. and Esther (Caspers) Remmers, was born August 10, 1934 on the family farm near Auburn, Nebraska. She was baptized September 13, 1934 at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church, and confirmed September 12, 1948, also at Stone Church. Elva attended Happy Valley District #72 School and graduated from Auburn High School in 1952. On March 29, 1959 Elva was united in marriage to Loyal Eitzmann at St. John Lutheran Church. They lived in Hebron and Superior, Nebraska before moving to the farm near Auburn in 1965. In 1989 the couple moved into Auburn. They were blessed with four sons: Russ, Ryan, Jay, and Jeff. Elva worked as a telephone operator after graduating from high school. She became a farm wife as well as mother to her sons as they were growing. Elva later was a cook at Kelly’s Café in Auburn, and for a while cooked at Arbor Manor before retiring. As a lifelong member of Stone Church, Elva was very involved in the Women’s Groups of the church. She also belonged to American Legion Post #330 Auxiliary in Johnson. Her love of cooking and baking was shown in her love of her sons and grandchildren. When her sons were in school, every Wednesday or Thursday she would have fresh doughnuts for them after school. Any time she visited her grandchildren later in life, she would be sure to bake brownies to take along. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or other special event, always sending a card. She also seldom missed activities that involved her kids or grandkids. After suffering a stroke early in 2018, Elva entered the Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 4, 2018. It was there she passed away, with family around her, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the age of 83 years, 9 months, and 27 days. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers- and sisters-in-law Eldon and Wilma Eitzmann, Barb Eitzmann, Stan Lang, and Bob Avey, and granddaughter Joyce Anna. Elva is survived by her husband Loyal of Auburn; sons and daughtersin- law Russ and Jeanne of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ryan and Mary of Lincoln; Jay and Kim of Lincoln; Jeff and Kathy of Lincoln; grandchildren Rick Eitzmann and fiancée Kathy; Jen Havard and husband Brandon; Devin Eitzmann and fiancée Cassie; Brittni Klostermeyer and husband Thomas; Alyssa Rousseau and husband Alex; Jaylynn Schubauer and husband Tayler; Blake Eitzmann and wife Courtney; Derek and Connor Eitzmann; great-grandchildren Gary “Trey” Gessendorf; Adison and Cooper Eitzmann; Conlei Hurley; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Margaret Remmers of Lincoln; brother-in-law Roger Eitzmann of Beatrice; sistersin- law Iverna Lang of Edgar, Neb.; Genell and husband Burley Copas of Beatrice; Twila Avey of Lincoln; Norma Eitzmann of Superior; other relatives and many friends. Elva’s body was cremated. A memorial service will be Monday, June 18, 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church near Auburn. Burial of ashes will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Auburn Friday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00 to 8:00. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.