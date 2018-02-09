ELLA L. (KUPER) OESTMANN

Ellen Lola (Kuper) Oestmann, 89, of Tecumseh formerly of Nemaha County, Nebraska was born on October 22, 1928 on a farm southwest of Auburn, Nebraska to George O. and Helen (Gerdes) Kuper. As a young girl, Ellen’s mother passed away and she was raised by her uncle Dick Kuper. She grew up in Nemaha County and attended country school. Ellen graduated from Bratton Union Consolidated High School with the class of 1946. On August 23, 1948, Ellen was united in marriage to Lester Oestmann at St. John’s (Stone) Lutheran Church in rural Auburn. To this union three sons, David, Paul and Ralph were born. Ellen lived almost all of her life on farms in Nemaha County where she raised her family. She was a cook in Auburn and later at Belle Terrace Nursing Home in Tecumseh for seven years before retiring in 2001. Ellen was a member of Martin Luther Church near Johnson where she was involved in various church activities and committees. She was also a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Johnson. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-word puzzles, embroidery, and reading. Ellen passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Belle Terrace in Tecumseh, Nebraska having reached the earthly age of 89 years, three months, and seven days. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lester, sisters Helen Kuper and Maxine (Leonard) Meyer, and a cousin LaVern Kuper. Ellen is survived by her sons: David Oestmann of Beatrice, Neb.; Paul Oestmann and wife Carrolyn of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; Ralph Oestmann and wife Kelly of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren: Matt (Mylissa) Oestmann of Bellevue, Neb.; Jillian (Joel) Weyer of Fort Calhoun; Karli (Rance) Johnson of Fort Calhoun; Allie (Jamie) Schleifer of Fort Calhoun; Toni Oestmann of Denver, Colo.; Didi Oestmann and fiancé Tariq Hamad of Centreville, Virginia; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Friday, February 2, 2018, at Martin Luther Church in rural Johnson, Nebraska with Pastor Ken Tubbesing officiating. Interment followed at Martin Luther Cemetery. Memorial contributions will be designated according to the wishes of the family. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.hallfuneral.net. Services were entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel-707 15th ST.-Auburn, Nebraska (402) 274-3131.