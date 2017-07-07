1925-2017 Edus L. Snyder, age 91 of Nebraska City passed away on July 2, 2017 at Tabitha at Williamsburg Care Center in Lincoln. Edus was born on December 19, 1925 just west of Glenrock, the daughter of Maynard F. and Minnie (Jeanneret) Clover. She grew up on a farm a mile north of Glenrock and attended Glenrock Country School. Edus graduated from Brock High School in 1942. She then took a stenographic course at the Lincoln School of Commerce and attended Peru State College for one year. She was united in marriage to John W. Snyder of Auburn on May 4, 1946 in Hiawatha, Kan. They lived in Auburn and the Auburn area until 1962 when they moved to Nebraska City. Edus worked for several years in the insurance field, for 14 years in the laboratory for the Nebraska City Medical Group and for 10 years for Midwest Federal Savings and Loan Association in their insurance and escrow department. After retiring from there in 1989, she did volunteer work in Nebraska City taking blood pressures, delivering Meals on Wheels, and helping with the Bloodmobile. Edus was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City. She enjoyed doing genealogy work on both on both her and John’s sides of the families. Edus was preceded in death by her husband John on Jan. 6, 1995, her parents, and brothers, Glen and Bob. She is survived by her children Steven Snyder and wife Donna of Republican City, Neb., Jo Ann Caven and husband, Kirk of Omaha, Neb., and Charles “Chuck” Snyder and wife Lisa of Omaha, Neb.; six grandchildren, Rhett Snyder and wife Cindy of Syracuse, Neb., Justin Snyder of Alma, Neb., Michelle Jones and husband Sam of Union, Neb., Jon Warden of Lincoln, Neb., and Chelsea Snyder and Clare Snyder both of Omaha, Neb.; step-grandsons, Kelly and Keith Caven of Florida, eight great-grandchildren, eight greatgreat- grandchildren, two step-great great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City with Pastor Randy Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment of ashes will be held on July 7 on at 2 p.m. at the Sheridan Cemetery in Auburn. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City or the Sheridan Cemetery in Auburn. Condolences may be left at www. gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.