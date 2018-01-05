EARL M. CAMMARN

Earl Melton Cammarn, one of nine children of Alvin and Edith Cammarn, was born February 28, 1947 in Pratt, Kansas. Earl grew up in Pratt, Kansas and attended Pratt High School. After graduation Earl worked at a Bakery in Pratt for many years until he later moved to Kansas City, Kansas and worked for the Rock Island Railroad for 19 years until he retired in 2003. Earl was united in marriage to Martha (Nelson) Cammarn on July 18, 1988 in Kansas City, Kansas. Together they lived in Kansas City until they moved to Auburn, Nebraska in 2005. Earl enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was known for having a weird sense of humor including given the nickname, Spanky. Earl was always very loving and caring to others. On Thursday, December 28, 2017, Earl passed away by his wife’s side at his home in Auburn, Nebraska at the age of 70 years and 10 months, following his battle with cancer. His parents, and brothers Alvin Cammarn, Eddie Cammarn and Gordon Cammarn preceded him in death. He will be dearly missed by his wife Martha, siblings, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.