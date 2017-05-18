Donna Mae (Parker) Speece was born August 20, 1926 in York, Nebraska to Clyde and Neva (Robison) Parker. Donna married Ross Speece on April 18, 1946, and to this union, two children were born: Mike and Linda. Donna loved to work. She was the administrator of several health care facilities during her career. One of her favorites was the Mater Clinic in Knoxville, Iowa. In 1999, she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, and took a sales position with Von Maur, and enjoyed retail work for many years. Donna had a talent for design and flower gardening, and was a generous volunteer to each community where she lived, giving her time to help make each one better. Donna is survived by her son, Dr. Mike Speece of Auburn, Neb., and his children, Heidi and Gretchen; her daughter Linda Speece Hillyer, and husband Dr. Bernie Hillyer, three grandchildren: Chad and wife Holly Hillyer, Jill (Hillyer) Rine, and husband K.C, and Amanda (Hillyer) Hegge, and husband Brett. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren; Addison and Brody, Maggie, Mary Kate, Ross, and Ellie, and Cole, Josie, and Libby; and her sister Shirley Merritt of Lincoln. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ross Speece, and her brother Clyde Parker. A private family service will be held with burial in Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Knoxville, Iowa Community Hospital.