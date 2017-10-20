1924-2017

Charles Henry Klingler, one of four children of Clifford H. and Mary I. (Larsen) Klingler, was born March 22, 1924 in North Loup, Nebraska. He attended school in North Loup, where he graduated from high school. On November 8, 1945, Charles was united in marriage to Donna Fae Portis in North Loup. The couple made their home in North Loup, and would be blessed with three children: Linda, Charlie, and Steve. Charles farmed and ran a transfer company with his father-in-law in North Loup until 1956. In 1957 he went to linotype school in Charles City, Iowa, to learn the trade. After his schooling, the family moved to Auburn, Nebraska, where Charles took a job as the linotype operator for the Auburn Newspapers. A mainstay with the paper, Charles saw many co-workers come and go before his retirement in 1990 after 33 years on the job. Charles and Donna were avid Husker football fans, and held season tickets from 1968 to 2016. Charles also enjoyed following the Big Red volleyball team. In earlier years, Charles enjoyed bowling and was on a league team in Auburn. He liked to play cards, whether it be with his male friends or with Donna and other couples. He also enjoyed doing yard work for relaxation. Charles was a member of the Auburn Christian Church as well. In all of his interests, family always came first with Charles. In late September of 2017, Charles and Donna moved to the Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. It was there, on Thursday, October 12, 2017, that Charles passed away at the age of 93 years, 6 months, and 20 days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Lee and sisters Irma Dutcher and Josie Vanscoy. Charles will be dearly missed by his wife Donna of Auburn; daughter Linda Bantz and Ron Behrends of Auburn; sons Charlie and wife Michele of Lincoln, Steve and wife Paula of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren Lonny Bantz, Jenny Bantz, Jeff Klingler, Chris Klingler, Adam Edwards, Kimberly Graham; 7 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn, with Rev. Corey Miller officiating. Casket bearers were Lonny Bantz, Jenny Bantz, Jeff Klingler, Chris Klingler, Adam Edwards, and Kimberly Graham. Burial was in Sheridan West Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.