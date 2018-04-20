Charles “Myron” Bright, 98, of Humboldt, Nebraska was born on March 26, 1920 in rural Shubert, Nebraska to Charles E. and Florence (Hayward) Bright. The family moved to Gentry, Arkansas in 1922 and returned to Shubert in 1929. Myron’s family moved to Dawson in 1935 and later to Humboldt in 1943. Myron received his schooling in Arkansas, Shubert, and finished in Dawson. On January 15, 1941, Myron was united in marriage to Dorothy Stevicks in Dawson, Nebraska. The couple made their home on a farm outside of Humboldt where Myron farmed and worked at an implement store. In 1954, he started working for Stansbury Implement and later purchased the business from Wes Stansbury in 1973. After Dorothy’s passing in 1973, Myron was united in marriage to Carol Sue (Badberg) Hain on December 27, 1974 in Humboldt. They made Humboldt their home all of their married life and in 1992, Myron sold the implement business to Larry Stauffer and Tim Bowen. While living in Humboldt, Myron was a very active member of the community. He was a member of the Lions Club, Odd Fellows Lodge, City Council, Cemetery Board, Chamber Board, Hospital Board, and the Humboldt Fire Department. Myron passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in Pawnee City, Nebraska, having reached the age of 98 years and 16 days. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy, daughter Connie Stubben, a sister Rachel (Leo) Kunze, brothers John and Franklin Bright, half-sisters Edith McKinney and Bernice Springfield. Myron is survived by his loving wife Carol of Humboldt; sons: Dennis Bright of Summerville, S.C.; Corey Hain and wife Tina of rural Humboldt; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at The Christian Church in Humboldt, with Pastor Howard Blecha officiating. Visitation was held Friday, April 13, 2018, at The Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt with family greeting friends during the evening. Interment will be at the Heim Cemetery in Dawson. Memorial contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.wherrymortuary.com Services are entrusted to Wherry Mortuary-Humboldt, Nebraska (402) 862-2915