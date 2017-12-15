BRIAN HALL

1955-2017

Ban Leon Hall, one of four children of Charles Stanley and Nadine (Stuck) Hall, was born November 2, 1955 in Auburn, Nebraska. He attended school in Stella, and graduated from Southeast Nebraska Consolidated in 1974. Brian also attended Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska. On June 6, 1975, Brian was married to Kris Hall. They were blessed with three sons: Rian, Kody, and Joel, but Joel died in a car accident at the age of 16. Brian and Kris were later divorced. Brian worked for a short time after college at the Missouri Beef Packing Plant near Rock Port, Missouri. He began working at Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville, Nebraska in 1977. After over 40 years of service at CNS, Brian retired in 2017 as Outage Coordinator. Brian had served on the Southeast Consolidated School Board and with PFK, and had been President of both organizations. He was a member of the Nemaha Volunteer Fire Department and Kirkman’s Cove Golf Club. He was also a member of Shubert Christian Church, and served as a church officer. Brian was a huge Husker fan, and enjoyed sports of all kinds. On the morning of Thursday, December 7, 2017, Brian passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Stella, Nebraska. He had reached the age of 62 years, 1 month, and 5 days. In addition to his son, Joel, Brian was preceded in death by his parents. Brian leaves to remember him lovingly his sons Rian of Lincoln; Kody and wife Erin of LaVista; grandsons Levi and Jacob; siblings Vicki and husband Bob Beilke of Stella; Steve and wife Mary Hall of North Carolina; Linda Olson; other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at the Stella Community Church in Stella, officiated by Rev. John States. Carolyn Bredemeier was accompanist for duets by Rev. John and Penny States. Casket bearers were Jamie Chandler, Brody Chandler, Dan Hill, Les Gossman, Randy Reschke, Gary Ramer, and Rick Gardner. Burial was in Prairie Union Cemetery near Shubert. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.