ARLENE H. BUROW

1928-2018

Arlene Helen Burow, daughter of Fred H. and Christine (Knippelmeyer) Gobber was born March 20, 1928 at home on a farm east of Elk Creek, Nebraska. She was the third of four children born to this union. She was baptized April 15, 1928 by Rev. E. F. Geyer and confirmed October 25, 1942 by Rev Harm Bents at St. James Lutheran Church. She attended school at Mt. Zion, District #45, across the road from her parents’ home through the eighth grade. Arlene was united in marriage to LaVern A. Burow on April 15, 1948 by Rev. Harm Bents at St. James Lutheran Church. They settled on a farm in the same section less than two miles from where she grew up. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Arlene and LaVern were lifelong members of St. James Lutheran Church. She was a member of the WELCA holding various offices and served on many committees and was the custodian for many years. She especially enjoyed quilting with the ladies at church. She was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up and was at LaVern’s side helping with the duties and chores on the farm. She loved to bake and was known for her cinnamon rolls and coffee cakes. In 1977 she started cooking at the Elk Creek Schools and retired in 1999. She enjoyed the students and teachers and formed many lasting friendships while working there. Arlene loved her family very much and many of her life’s greatest pleasures were centered around family activities such as attending her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s birthday parties, baptisms, confirmations, graduations, weddings and school activities. She was an avid Husker volleyball fan and enjoyed watching them on television. Arlene became a resident of Longs Creek Village in Auburn in July of 2012 and resided there until April of this year. After a short hospital stay, she was transferred to Good Samaritan in Auburn where she passed away May 3, 2018 at the age of 90 years. Those left to celebrate her life are her children, Carolyn Hahn and husband Dennis of Johnson, Leon Burow and wife Deb, Arnita Endacott, Lorain Burow and wife Carol all of Lincoln, Bev Sears and husband Tom of Hiawatha, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Kim) Hahn, Jaime (Eric) Luebbe, Amy Burow, Jessica Burow, Matthew (Wendy) Morrissey, Sara (J.D.) Gragg, Justin (Ariel) Burow, Michelle (Jeff) Houk, Kristen (Nick) Thompson, Jill (Mark) Soethout and Melissa (Gary) Keim, 17 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild due to arrive in September; brother, Ervin Gobber and wife Marilyn of Humboldt, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband LaVern (Nov. 21, 1995), her parents, her sisters and spouses, Lucille and Wilbert Rippe, Bernice Bohling Rodie, Carl Bohling, Vernon Rodie, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lucille and Wilbert Goos, nieces, Karen Haughton Lacey and Gloria Michel and nephews, Gary Bohling and Gale Bohling. A Celebration of Life Service was held Monday, May 7, 2018 at the St. James Lutheran (Long Branch) Church, rural Humboldt, Nebraska with Pastors Eric and Amalia Spruth-Janssen officiating. Phyllis Davis, pianist, accompanied congregational hymns. Pallbearers were Terry Hahn, Matt Morrissey, Justin Burow, Eric Luebbe, J.D. Gragg, Mark Soethout, Jeff Houk, Nick Thompson and Gary Keim. Flower assistants were Jaime Luebbe, Amy Burow, Jessica Burow, Sara Gragg, Michelle Houk, Kristen Thompson, Jill Soethout and Melissa Keim. Honorary pallbearers were Norman Bohling, Arlene Bohling and Nancy Grove. Interment was in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery, rural Humboldt, Nebraska. Memorials may go to the family’s choice. Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, Nebr.