ANDERSON, CAROLE R.

March 9, 1933 – June 28, 2017 Carole Ruth Anderson passed away on June 28th, 2017 in her home in Bellevue, Nebraska. Carole was born Carole Ruth Johnson on March 9, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minn., where she was raised. She worked as an RN. She married Lester Becklund and they had four children together. After their divorce, she returned to earn her PhD in Clinical Psychology. On Dec. 25, 1977, she married Herman M. “Andy” Anderson. Together Carole and Andy repaired and sold antiques. She also worked professionally as a psychologist. She lived in Auburn, NE from 1987 to 2007, before moving to Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her children, Lori Jean Becklund and James David Becklund, and by her husband, Andy Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Paul Becklund and Mark Becklund; grandchildren: Ellie, Daniel, Ian, Emily, Jeremy, Faith and Zachary; great-grandchildren: Alice, Levi, Elias, Addie, and Jack. Services were held Saturday, July 8th at the Bel Air Chapel, Omaha. Interment was in Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com