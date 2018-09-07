ALTA DELPHINE WAGNER

1928-2018

Alta Delphine (Mueller) Wagner, one of three children of John H. and Tracy (Kuper) Mueller was born August 30, 1928 at Humboldt, Nebraska. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith in the home of her parents by Rev. R Kunzendorf on September 29, 1928 and confirmed April 18, 1943 at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church, Auburn, Nebraska by Rev. G. K. Wiencke. Alta attended school and graduated at Bratton Union Consolidated High School in 1946. She then attended National Business Institute in Lincoln, Nebraska. On May 30, 1948, Alta was united in marriage to Harold F. Wagner at St. John Lutheran Church by Rev. G. K. Wiencke. To this union was born a daughter, Nancy K. and a son, Ronald L. Alta began her working career in the bookkeeping office at Lincoln Telephone Company in Lincoln, Nebraska. When moving to Fairbury, Nebraska she worked at the Electric Company and City office. Shorty’s Conoco work moved them to Auburn, so she was a stay at home mom for a while. Alta’s next employment was for 27 years at Carson National Bank as teller to Vice President in charge of bookkeeping. After 50 years at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn, Alta and Shorty transferred their membership to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Johnson. There she continued membership to the E.L.C.A. As a family, Alta loved traveling on vacations and trips to the mountains. In later years, they enjoyed visiting family in Georgia and Colorado. Also, trips to Branson, Missouri and Texas in the winter became favorite destinations Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. On August 28, 2018, surrounded by family, Alta passed away having reached the age of 89 years, 11 months, and 28 days. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold; sister Oleta; brother Alfred; and her parents. Alta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Corky Hansen of Alpharetta, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law Ron and Susan Wagner of Windsor, Colorado; grandchildren Jennifer Owens, Eric Hansen, Ryan Wagner, Brett Wagner and wife Carolyn Hushek; great-grandchildren Isabella and Sophia Owens; other relatives and many friends. A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Johnson, officiated by Rev. William Shaner. Donna Caspers played accompaniment for duets sang by Bruce and Kathy Sohnholz and congregational hymns. Eric Hansen, Ryan Wagner, Brett Wagner, Leon Hobson, Clifford Hobson, and Doug Stahl served as casket bearers. Burial followed in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery at Johnson. Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.