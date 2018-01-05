Allen “Bub” Brown, age 77, Shubert, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at Lincoln. He was born June 11, 1940 at Eagle, son of Charles and Mary (Bowers) Brown. Brown married Beverly Kuker on Oct. 23, 1960 at Shubert. He was raised in the Shubert area graduating from Shubert High School in 1960. Brown worked at Frontier Homes, Circle Steel and was an over the road truck driver for Keim Trucking for 21 years. He retired in 2008. Brown was a member of Shubert Christian Church. Surviving are his wife Beverly of Shubert; sons Mark and Naomi of Lenexa, Kan. and Bruce of Shubert; sister, Bobbi and Alan Shubert of Shubert; sister-in-law June Brown of Shubert; and three grandchildren, Rachel, Brandee and Ethan. He was preceded by his parents; brothers Eldro “Blaine,” James “Toad,” Howard “Bud” and one in infancy; and sisters Betty Gerlt, Bethel Philpi and Carleen Dettmann. Family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St. in Falls City. Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Shubert Christian Church. Rev. Gene Rowell will officiate. Interment will be in Harris Cemetery. Dorr & Clark Funeral Home of Falls City is in charge of arrangements.