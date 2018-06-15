ALLAN “AL” WOERLEN

1932-2018

Allan Charles Woerlen was born January 8, 1932 on the family farm southwest of Brock, Nebraska. He was one of three children of Adolph Carl and Ella (Bremer) Woerlen. He graduated from Johnson High School in 1949 and lived his entire life on the farm where he was born. On September 28, 1952 Al was married to Marilyn Teten at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City, Nebraska. They would be blessed with two children, Ray and Cindy. Al served for six years in the U. S. Navy Reserve. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church near Johnson and spent many years on the church board. He also served on the Nemaha County Committee for the Farm Service Agency in Auburn, Nebraska. He loved farming and operating a ‘dozer. In down time, Al also loved traveling with Marilyn, his dogs, and Husker football. He very much enjoyed going to his children’s and grandchildren’s activities and playing with his great-grandsons. Allan became a resident of the Good Samaritan Society-Auburn in February of 2018. It was there he passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018, having reached the age of 86 years, 5 months, and 1 day. His parents and brother Irvin preceded him in death. Al is survived by his wife Marilyn of Brock; son and daughter-in-law Ray and Carol Woerlen of Johnson; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Dave Epley of Firth; grandsons Evan and wife Kristin Woerlen; Wade Woerlen; great-grandsons Michael and Spencer Woerlen; sister Irene Wooge of St. Mary; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 14, 10:30 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church north of Johnson. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Association. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.