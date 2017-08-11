ALAN G. WHEELER 1939-2017

Alan G. Wheeler, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on July 21, 2017 at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by family. The son of Ada P. and Ivan “Tub” B. Wheeler, he was born on July 12, 1939 in Auburn, Nebraska, the eldest of three children. Alan grew up in Stella, Nebraska and attended Peru State College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in History and English. In 1961, he moved to Thermopolis to accept a position as a Social Studies teacher and he met the love of his life, Sharon Rose Kinsey whom he married the next year. Alan earned his master’s degree plus from the University of Wyoming. Their first daughter, Anna Jane, was born in 1963 and their second daughter, Tara, in 1965. The family moved to Cheyenne in 1968 when Alan accepted a position for the State Department of Education where he worked for 27 years before retiring as the Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction. Alan was an active member of his community having been a member of Kiwanis, Toastmasters, Phi Delta Kappa, Cheyenne Little Theater, Calvary Baptist Church, AARP, Mended Hearts, Stroke group and Friday coffee group. Alan was an avid football fan of the University of Wyoming, University of Nebraska and the Denver Broncos. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Kinsey Wheeler of Cheyenne; daughter and son-in-law, Anna Jane “A.J.” and Phil Lane of Cheyenne; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Adam Hagan of Jackson, Wyo.; grandchildren, Corey Wheeler and wife, Brianna, of Cheyenne, Thad Lane of Bismark, N.D., Abby Lane of Cheyenne and Ellis Hagan of Jackson, Wyo.; step-grandchildren, Jordan Lane and wife, Christie, of Argyle, Texas, and Jessen Lane of Denton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Roman and Claire Wheeler of Cheyenne; step-great-grandchildren, Ella and Eli Lane of Argyle, Texas; sister, Barb Ely and her husband, Bill, of Stella, Neb.; sister, Beth Eickhoff of Stella; cousin, Nancy Woodhams of Omaha, Neb.; numerous other cousins and many nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Ivan Wheeler and brother in-law, Leon Eickhoff. Alan’s family remembers him as a gentleman and a scholar. He was an avid reader who passed on his passion for history to his grandchildren. He is remembered as loving all of the children whose lives he touched. His daughters always remember that he loved and took care of them. Alan taught the value of education to his students, family and friends. Memorial services were held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com