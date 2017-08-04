Your Complete Guide to Southeast Nebraska’s Solar Eclipse Events

Southeast Nebraska is going all out for the total solar eclipse occurring on August 21. It’s been 99 years since a solar eclipse traveled coast to coast across the continental US, and southeast Nebraska is right in the path of totality for August’s eclipse.

Viewers in Nemaha County positioned en route will experience around two and half minutes of total darkness between 1:06 p.m. and 1:09 p.m. So, get ready to party. The Auburn Memorial Library is hosting speaker Eugene Lanning of the Arbor Astronomy Group at 6:30 p.m. on August 10. Lanning will discuss the scientific details of the upcoming eclipse.

