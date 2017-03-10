Work on Brownville Historical Society Wheel Museum Underway

JACOB BALTENSPERGER of Ensor Movers braces a corner of the Wheel Museum on Brownville’s Main Street Friday morning, March 3. Bob Chitwood, Brownville Historical Society (BHS) president said reconstruction, restoration and preservation began late last week. The museum is at 219 Main St. Ensor Movers was bracing the south wall and corners which will enable Pieters Construction to remove the building’s deteriorating walls. There will also be a 30’x25’ addition to the south of the restored building. It will be built by Conn Construction, Chitwood said.

The BHS leader also noted the common west wall joining the Village Hall is also being removed and rebuilt. The society will work on the building all summer, Chitwood concluded.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/