Weaver & Merz Have Acquired Fuller Law Office at 910 13th St.

A July 27 open house was held at the former Bert Fuller Law Office, 910 13th Street in Auburn, to recognize Bert Fuller upon his retirement. The open house was sponsored by Weaver & Merz, Attorneys at Law, and Otoe County Title Company, who will continue serving current and new clients from this location.

Falls City attorneys Doug Merz and Samantha Scheitel were on hand for the open house, as was Jane Vock, Title Officer and Abstractor with Otoe County Title Company. Also present were Bert and Nancy Fuller of Auburn, other staff members, and Elizabeth “Betty” Merz, Doug’s wife.

