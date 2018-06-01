Watermeier Encourages Saluting Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

An unseasonably warm morning greeted those attending the Monday, May 28, Memorial Day remembrance at Legion Memorial Park.

Regardless of how we choose to spend the holiday, we should take time to recognize our fallen heroes, District 1 State Sen. Dan Watermeier said.

Watermeier reflected on the roots of the observance. In 1866, Missouri women decorated graves of Union and Confederate soldiers following the Civil War. 2018 marks the 150th anniversary of the first occurrence of Decoration Day, later becoming Memorial Day. There were 336 ceremonies in the initial year, he said.

Memorial Day is an opportunity to reflect on American history as well as those who sacrificed to make the United States a better place, the state senator noted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/