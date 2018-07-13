Vietnam Veterans Saluted at Brownville Freedom Day Parade, Patriotic Program

Many braved the heat Wednesday, July 4 coming to Brownville to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States. The midmorning parade down Main Street was followed by a Patriotic Program at Boettner Park. Suzanne Jarman gave a tribute to Vietnam veterans.

“The Vietnam War will not be forgotten. It is near and dear to many of our hearts. We thank the Vietnam veterans for their service and welcome them home,” she noted. “The military has been important to me my entire life. I’ve had a wonderful Army experience. I wouldn’t trade anything for all we’ve encountered. I’ve been to the (Freedom Day) parade several times. I love this town,” Jarman said. Her father was a commander in the U.S. Navy and a Naval aviator. Military life took Jarman from Hawaii to Newfoundland as well as many locations stateside. Her husband, Col. Kenneth Jarman is a Vietnam veteran serving 28 years in the U.S. Army. The couple spent nine years in Germany, four years in Alaska and time in many other states. The Jarmans’ sons were in the U.S. Army, graduating from The Citadel and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. She urges everyone encountering a veteran to thank them for serving their nation. Jarman recently was elected the 68th State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is an associate member of the Otoe Chapter of DAR, including members from Nemaha and other regional counties. The DAR promotes education, patriotism and historic preservation

