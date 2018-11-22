Vehicle Purchases Approved by APS Board of Ed

Acquiring two vehicles from Meyer-Earp Auto Center of Auburn was accepted Monday night, Nov. 12, by the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education. The district is buying a 2019 Chevrolet Express van at $28,736 and a 2013 Ford Expedition at $22,866. Superintendent Kevin Reiman stated the Auburn dealer works well with the school district. APS had not been purchasing vehicles in recent years after significant losses in state aid, the superintendent noted. He continued the district’s staff does a good job taking care of its vehicles. It is more cost effective to take vans to certain school-related functions rather than buses, Reiman said.

Renting Southeast Gymnasium, Declaring Excess Equipment

A four-month lease at $2,400 with Southeast Training Center was approved. APS will be renting the gymnasium of the former Southeast Consolidated School in Stella from Nov. 12 through Monday, March 11, 2019. The facility is utilized for basketball practice. Reiman calls it APS’ best alternative until it gets another gymnasium. The main intent is getting student-athletes home at a reasonable hour, the superintendent stated. Last year, APS leased the gymnasium at about $6,000 including rent and utilities. Two vehicles were declared excess equipment. They are a 1997 Chevrolet Express Van and a 1995 Ford Club Wagon Van. Reiman said both are no longer usable, they are being taken to salvage and not placed on auction.

