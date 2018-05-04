Use of Capital Improvement Funds Towards Continuing Peru State Fieldhouse Remodeling Approved by NSCS Trustees at April Meeting

The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) trustees are allowing use of capital improvement fee funds to continue renovation at the Peru State College (PSC) Field House.

Meeting Friday, April 20, at PSC, $418,000 was approved to cover Phase II of the project near the Oak Bowl.

Steve Hotovy said the money is being used towards sidewalks, a driveway and parking area. He is NSCS vice chancellor for facilities and improvement technology. The funds are being combined with $50,000 in holdover money from Phase I and $104,000 contributed by the Peru Foundation.

The money is raised through a per hour credit fee which the trustees approve. After colleges collect the fee, revenues go into a central capital improvement fund. The top priority to use the money is to pay any debt service commitments NSCS has. Colleges can request remaining funds towards projects at each campus.

Chancellor Stan Carpenter was authorized to sign contracts for the Field House work as well as the Administration Building geothermal heating venting and air conditioning (HVAC) project. Estimated cost of that project is between $120,000 and $150,000.

