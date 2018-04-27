Tuition Increase at Peru State Okayed By State College Board of Trustees

Peru State College (PSC) tuition will be increasing by 2.9 percent during the 2018-2019 academic year.

The rate increase was approved Friday morning, April 20 by the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). The trustees met at Nebraska’s first college. The increase also affects Chadron and Wayne State Colleges.

All tuition increases are per credit hour.

Undergraduate: The One Rate Any State on-campus is increasing from $172 to $178. The online rate will be going up from $279 to $289.

Graduate: Resident on-campus going up from $215 to $221.25. Non-resident on-campus is rising from $430 to $442.50. Online will be increasing from $348.75 to $361.25.

Stan Carpenter, NSCS chancellor, said tuition and general funds are the state colleges’ main sources of revenue. The system’s costs increase like any other business, he continued. Carpenter also said all three schools need to move forward with their programs, he said.

