Total Solar Eclipse Drew Spectators from Multiple States, Countries to Auburn Area

Auburn residents, as well as other Southeast Nebraskans, welcomed visitors to view the Monday, Aug. 21, total solar eclipse.

While clouds prevailed for much of the morning, conditions allowed seeing the rarity just after 1 p.m. in the area. Nemaha County Hospital was among the sites of viewing parties in the immediate area. Besides Nebraska, there were 10 states and two nations represented among attendees. Eclipse viewers came from Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin; as well as from Canada and England. The English attendee was visiting in Omaha.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/