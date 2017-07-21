Three Petitions Recently Filed in Nemaha County District Court
Fri, 07/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The following petitions have been filed in Nemaha County District Court:
–Thursday, June 22: injunctions. John W. Guenther and Bobette L. Guenther, both of Auburn, plaintiffs vs. Myron J. Gerdes and Ruth A. Gerdes, both of Auburn and W.S. Davis of Lincoln, co-trustees of the Marcy Families Revocable Trust. It is regarding use of a waterline including access for repairs and maintenance.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/