Three Petitions Recently Filed in Nemaha County District Court

The following petitions have been filed in Nemaha County District Court:

–Thursday, June 22: injunctions. John W. Guenther and Bobette L. Guenther, both of Auburn, plaintiffs vs. Myron J. Gerdes and Ruth A. Gerdes, both of Auburn and W.S. Davis of Lincoln, co-trustees of the Marcy Families Revocable Trust. It is regarding use of a waterline including access for repairs and maintenance.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/