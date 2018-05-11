Successes of Auburn FFA Celebrated at May 1 Banquet

More than 100 persons helped the Auburn FFA salute its 2017-2018 accomplishments Tuesday, May 1. The fourth annual banquet took place at the high school gymnasium.

Honors announced are listed with their respective requirements.

Discovery Degree: Given to Lucas Lunzmann, eighth grader. Need to complete one agriculture class; pay local, state and national dues; participate in at least one local chapter activity; be knowledgeable of agriculture-related careers; become familiar with the local FFA program or activities and complete a written application.

Greenhand Degrees: Bestowed on Kylie Allen, Carter Hamann, Shalyn Harris, Blake Marion, Meadow Rightsell, Josie Shelton and Jonah Schuetz. All are freshmen except Schuetz is a senior. The organization’s initial degree. Need to complete an agricultural class; have a satisfactory plan for a supervised agricultural experience (SAE); learn and explain the FFA motto, salute, creed, emblem, colors, code of ethics, proper use of the organizational jacket, and its history and constitution; be familiar with the chapter’s program of activities; complete an FFA knowledge test and compile an application. An SAE is an experiential learning within an agriculture field in order to get students experienced in agriculture and record keeping.

