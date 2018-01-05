Stay Warm While Saving Money with These NPPD Energy-saving Tips

‘Tis the season for cold temperatures but we all want our family gatherings to be warm and cozy without the electric bill climbing.

“This time of year it is common to see electric bills go up because homeowners use more electricity to heat and decorate their homes,” says Steve Zach, Energy Efficiency Supervisor at Nebraska Public Power District. “However, homeowners can take steps to reduce these costs during the upcoming holiday season.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/