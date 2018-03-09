Solie Presents at Conference on Peru State’s Sesquicentennial Planning

St. Louis – Deborah Solie presented on Peru State College’s sesquicentennial planning at the CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education) District VI Conference.

The presentation, “Budgeting Legacy: A Sesquicentennial of Affordability,” was developed by Solie, director of alumni relations and annual giving, and Jason Hogue, director of marketing and communication. “This was a unique opportunity to present on Peru State College’s 150th anniversary to colleagues from universities and colleges throughout the region,” said Solie. “We are proud of the engagement we have seen as we celebrate the anniversary of the oldest college in Nebraska.”