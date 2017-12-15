SOLD! The Humboldt Standard Continues on Under New Management

After weeks of speculation as to the fate of the Humboldt Standard, Jack Cooper made an announcement last Friday. The new owner of the Humboldt Standard is……

George Marburger! George, a local businessman, was one of many people concerned that the paper remain in the community, for the community. Jane Hogue will continue with the Standard as Office Manager, and Roxanne Sailors will assume the Editor position. Jack purchased the Humboldt Standard 42 years ago, on April 1, 1975, from Wayne Friedly

