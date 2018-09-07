Sixth Annual World Sight Day Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 29

Registration is underway for the sixth annual World Sight Day five-kilometer run and walk. It will take place Saturday morning, Sept. 29. You can sign up at Lifetime Vision Center in Auburn or on the center’s Facebook event page. That is LVC World Sight Day 5K. It is open to participants of all ages. The fee remains at $20 including a shirt. Group rates of $15 are available. After Friday, Sept. 21 there will be a $5 late entry fee. There will be no guarantee of a shirt after that date. You check in at 7:30 p.m. at the Auburn Middle/Senior High School parking lot. Start time is at 8 a.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Runners and walkers proceed west on 14th Street to U Street, south on U Street to 17th Street, west on 17th Street to 638 Avenue, south on 638 Avenue to 26th Street, east on 26th Street to O Street, and north on O Street to 14th Street before going west and returning to the school. The halfway point will be at 26th and S Street. “You can also help even if you cannot run or walk that day. Donations are accepted. Any volunteers wanting to assist are welcome,” said Mikinzie Carlson. She is marketing team coordinator, and optical and front desk specialist at Lifetime Vision Center. Prizes are being awarded to the winners. Fruit, granola bars and water will be available following the race, Carlson noted

