Shop with a Cop Donation

Fri, 01/17/2020 - 5:00am

THE FARMER’S WIFE sponsored its first annual Memory Tree during the 2019 Christmas holiday season. For a one dollar donation, anyone interested could write their loved one’s name and a favorite memory involving them. Store owner Paula Oestmann said 87 messages were written on the three and her business added to $163 to that amount to make a total $250 donation to the local Shop with a Cop project. 

 

