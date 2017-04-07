Sheriff’s Office Digital Recorder Bid Okayed by Commissioners March 22

A bid on a digital recorder/telephone system for the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department was approved by the county commissioners Wednesday, March 22.

The low bid of $19,473 from Wahltek Inc. for an Eventide recorded was accepted. It includes $2,000 annual maintenance. Sheriff Brent Lottman noted the dispatchers now use an Eventide recorder. Current licenses will transfer to the new system. It is also upgradeable to the next generation 911 system.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/