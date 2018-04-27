Sheri Grotrian-Ryan Named Advisor of Year PBL State Leadership Conference

Kearney – Dr. Sheri Grotrian-Ryan was named the Nebraska Advisor of the Year at the 2017-2018 Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) State Leadership Conference. This is her fourth year to be recognized with that award.

Grotrian-Ryan is a Professor of Business at Peru State and has advised its PBL Chapter for 12 years. During her tenure, she has helped more than 200 students compete at the State and National level.

Her students have brought home 11 national championships since 2011.

Grotrian-Ryan writes, “I’m extremely honored to receive the Advisor of the Year award at this year’s SLC. Working with such wonderful students makes my role as advisor gratifying; without each of them, Peru State PBL wouldn’t be what it is today.”

