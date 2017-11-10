Seven Auburn FFA Members Attended National Convention at Indianapolis

National FFA convention was kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Seven members of the Auburn chapter attended this conference in Indianapolis.

At nationals, members attended a career fair and leadership workshops. They got the chance to watch Rascal Flatts perform at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Laila Ali was the keynote speaker.

On the final day, Friday, Oct. 27, students went to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a tour. Students also toured the Chicago Bears stadium where we talked to the grass turf manager. While in Chicago, members also toured the reflective Bean sculpture at Millennium Park and went to Navy Pier.

