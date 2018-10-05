September Temps Averaged Above Normal While Precipitation Was Much Above Norm

September averaged 1.5 degrees above normal. The maximum was 95 degrees on September 18th while the minimum was 39 on the 26th. There were seven consecutive days of plus 90 degree weather during the month with a total of eight for September. The normal is five such recordings. The only other time there were seven consecutive days of above 90 degrees this year occurred during May ending on the 28th.

There was 7.05” of rain recorded during September, 3.98” above normal. The maximum daily rainfall was 3.98” on September 3rd, while a total of 11 rainy days were observed compared to a normal of seven for the month. For the year there is a precipitation surplus of 0.97”.

