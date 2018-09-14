Sept. 14 Homecoming at Johnson-Brock High School

Special theme days are underway at Johnson-Brock High School as students and staff are celebrating Homecoming week.

Thursday, Sept. 13 will be Athletes vs. Mathletes Day. Spirit Day takes place Friday, Sept. 14.

The parade marches down Johnson’s Main Street at 3 p.m., one-and one-half hours earlier than in previous years. The Johnson-Brock Athletic Club is sponsoring a cookout at 5:30 p.m. adjacent to the football field. For $5 you can have a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger and polish dog with chips, dessert and beverages. An extra sandwich will be $2.50.

