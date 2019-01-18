SENCA Head Start Now Accepting Applications 2019/2020 School Term

Will your child be ready for Kindergarten? Why not give your child a Head Start in the right direction!

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc. (SENCA) Head Start is now taking applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Head Start is a tuition free, high quality child and family development program for preschool children ages 3 to 5 years of age. Program services include education, nutrition, health and disability services, transportation and family support.

