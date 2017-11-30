SENCA Activity Update Among Varied Agenda Items for Nov. 15 Nemaha County Board Meeting

Southeast Nebraska Community Action (SENCA) staff is working on assisting families in need during the upcoming Christmas season.

Sasha Rightsell, family services coordinator in the Auburn office, reported to the Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, Nov. 15.

She said the weekend following Thanksgiving was the start of volunteer bell ringers at Casey’s General Store and Sunmart. Rightsell noted anyone knowing any individuals or groups wanting to participate should contact SENCA. The effort is dependent upon availability of volunteers and the weather. She said 90 percent of funds collected return to SENCA to help families in need. The remaining 10 percent is forwarded to the Salvation Army general fund, Rightsell said. Bell ringing is a program of the Salvation Army.