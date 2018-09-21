SEDHD: Mosquito Pools Have Been Testing Positive for West Nile Virus

Regional and state agencies continue to track the presence of West Nile virus within Southeast Nebraska.

Recently, mosquitoes collected from two trapping locations in Richardson County tested positive for the virus.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) encourage residents to report dead birds to the agencies. It will help determine whether West Nile virus testing is needed.

You may contact the health department at 1-877-777-0424. It serves residents of Nemaha, Johnson, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Further information about the virus is available by visiting www.dhhs.ne.gov/wnv.

