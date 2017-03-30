Ricketts Praises FFA During Agriculture Week Visit to Auburn High School

Agriculture-related fields offer many great career opportunities in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday afternoon, March 23 at Auburn High School.

Those include food science, renewable energy and environmental science. Agriculture is the Cornhusker State’s No. 1 industry. It generates $23 billion, more than 20 percent of Nebraska’s economy. There are 58,000 jobs each year opening up in agriculture-related fields. Manufacturing is Nebraska’s No. 2 industry. Skilled labor is what manufacturers are having a hard time finding, Ricketts stated.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/