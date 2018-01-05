Ricketts Comments on Nebraska Population Growth

Nebraska’s population has reached a record 1.92 million. Governor Pete Ricketts celebrates Nebraska’s population increasing by more than 12,000 during the past year. The Cornhusker State grew faster than most neighboring states including: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.

“More people than ever now know and love Nebraska and are calling the Good Life home. This growth is recognition that Nebraska is the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family. My administration works every day to cultivate a pro-growth environment for the hardworking people who are creating opportunities across the state. We continue to work with Nebraskans on growth-oriented priorities. Those include: tax reform, reducing the size and scope of state government and cutting red tape,” the governor said.

