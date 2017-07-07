Resolution Transferring Funds to Meet Budget Shortages Approved June 28 by Nemaha County Commissioners

The Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, June 28, approved a resolution transferring funds to two offices because of budget shortages.

The election fund is short $2,954.16 resulting from the Tuesday, May 9, Auburn all-mail sales tax election. The child support fund was short $1,064.67 because of the overlapping of the legal services contracts. A contract with Steven J. Kraviec of Beatrice for child support legal services became effective June 1. V. Marie Martin, who had served the county for several years retired from child support enforcement work.

