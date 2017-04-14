Resignations Accepted By APS Board of Ed April 10; Three New Teachers Were Hired

The resignations of two administrators and four teachers were accepted Monday, April 10, by the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education.

The board offered contracts to three teachers.

Resigning were Vernon Golladay, Scott Anderson, Gretchen Golladay, Tiffany Anderson, Tia Miller and Ben Hanika.

