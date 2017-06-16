Resignation of Derek Bissitt Denied By APS Board of Education June 12

Monday, June 12, the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education declined to accept the resignation of Derek Bissitt. The school board met at the Julian Community Building.

Bissitt has taught social studies the past two years. He served as head boys’ basketball coach in 2015-2016 and was head girls’ basketball coach the past school year. Bissitt was to be going to Leavenworth, Kan.

