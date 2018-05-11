Republican County Assessor, Commissioner Nominees to be Decided in May 15 Primary Vote

The Republican nominees for three Nemaha County offices will be determined in the Tuesday, May 15 primary election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Incumbent Assessor Mallory Lempka of Johnson is being challenged by Wendy Jo Hemmer of Auburn. Lempka has served in her position since February 2015. She was appointed after Jana Smith resigned because of health issues.

Seeking the District 1 commissioner position are Jim Biaggi and Eric Shelton, both of Auburn and Michael Hall of Nemaha. Bob Hutton of Nemaha is not running for another term. The primary winner faces Mike Sullwold of Brownville in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 general election.

The District 3 commissioner candidates are incumbent Marvin Bohling of Johnson; and Gregory Cook and Larry Holtzman, both of Auburn. The first place finisher will be opposed by Michael Weiss of Johnson in the fall.

