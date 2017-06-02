PSC Executive Director Jeff Pursley Resigns Effective June 12

Jeff Pursley, the Executive Director of the Nebraska Public Service Commission has resigned. Pursley’s, resignation is effective Monday, June 12.

“Jeff is a man of many of talents,” said Commissioner Tim Schram, Chairman Nebraska Public Service Commission. “A nationally recognized expert in the field of Universal Telecom Service, Jeff has contributed greatly to the progress of telecommunication and broadband in Nebraska during his time with the Commission.

We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The duties of the Executive Director will be absorbed by staff until a new Executive Director can be hired by the Commission.

