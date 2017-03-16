Positives of Mentoring Shared by Tom Osborne, Dr. Deepak Gangahar

Tom Osborne recommends sharing your time one-on-one with a young person during the school year.

“It’s not that hard. It’s once a week at the school. Many often eat lunch with their mentee. Consistency, caring, finding their strengths and finding a vision that is possible are all important. They will have a better life because of the time you spend with them,” the coach said

Osborne and Dr. Deepak Gangahar spoke to more than 40 persons at the Nemaha County Hospital classroom over the noon hour on Thursday, March 9. Osborne is former University of Nebraska Husker football coach and athletic director. He and his wife Nancy started the TeamMates mentoring program in 1991 in the Lincoln Public Schools. Dr. Gangahar serves as a director on the TeamMates board. He is a retired heart surgeon and founder of Nebraska Heart Institute and the Nebraska Heart Hospital.

