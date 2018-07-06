Peru State, World-Herald History Book Wins CASE National Award

WASHINGTON, DC —The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) announced the winners of its 2018 Circle of Excellence awards. Nebraska’s First College: Shaping the Future since 1867, a history of Peru State College’s 150 years, won the gold award in its category. More than 3,700 institutions of higher education are members of CASE.

Nebraska’s First College was created in collaboration with the Omaha World-Herald and Dan Sullivan. Sullivan was the author of the book and Christine Zueck-Watkins served as the designer.

Sullivan writes, “I am thrilled that the Council for Advancement and Support of Education chose to honor Nebraska’s First College: Shaping the Future Since 1867.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/