Peru State Named Nebraska’s Most Affordable Four-Year Online College

Peru, Nebraska – Peru State College has been named Nebraska’s most affordable four-year online college by OnlineColleges.com.

Peru State leads the top ten list for Nebraska with 29 colleges considered in all. OnlineColleges.com writes, “Peru State emphasizes in its online degree programs that its teachers have real-world experience. The school makes it easy for online students to transfer their course credits so they can maximize their online study time.

