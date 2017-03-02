Peru State Education Students Visit HTRS for Team Building Event Using Math, Language Arts and Physical Ed

Humboldt – A large group of Peru State College Education students descended on the HTRS middle school with fun, games and education in tow. Led by Dr. Frank Lynott, Dr. Kelly Kingsley and Dr. Gina Bittner, the college students learned as much from the middle school students.

Bittner, associate professor of education, writes, “It’s a rare instance when a teacher has the opportunity to completely integrate three very different subjects, yet, that’s what the teacher candidates of Peru State College get to do when they partner with the middle school students for this team building event.”

