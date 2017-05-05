Peru State Commencement Saturday, May 6; Governor to Speak; Kristi Nies Teaching Excellence Award Winner

Peru State College will hold its annual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center. Approximately 476 students will earn diplomas this spring in graduate and undergraduate studies.

Governor Pete Ricketts will give the commencement address to mark the College's 150th anniversary. Ricketts is expected to speak on the importance of education and Peru State's role in Nebraska's history. English professor Kristi Nies has been named the institution's 2017 Teaching Excellence Award winner. She will be honored at the ceremony and give a short address.